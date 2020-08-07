Advertisement

Bucks clinch top seed in East with 130-116 win over Heat

(WSAW)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a huge early deficit to get a 130-116 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday to clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat led by as many as 23 points in a first half where the team piled up 73 points despite playing without Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic.

Antetokounmpo sat out about five minutes of the fourth quarter after collecting his fifth foul with 11 minutes to go. Milwaukee trailed by 1 with about five minutes remaining before using a 20-0 run, with three dunks from Antetokounmpo, to make it 130-111 with less than a minute to go and cruise to the victory.

AP-WF-08-06-20 2305GMT

