Advertisement

Democratic candidates for WI’s 3rd Congressional District debate

WI's 3rd Congressional District Debate -- Rep. Ron Kind & Dr. Mark Neumann
WI's 3rd Congressional District Debate -- Rep. Ron Kind & Dr. Mark Neumann(WPR)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The two Democratic candidates for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District squared off Thursday in a debate.

Wisconsin Public Radio hosted Incumbent Congressman Ron Kind and Doctor Mark Neumann.

Among the topics discussed was what each would bring to the seat held by Rep. Kind since 1997.

"I've been ranked as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress, one of the most effective legislators, we need more of that leadership, in Washington, in Madison, back home to the backstreets of America to unite this country," said Rep. Ron Kind.

"I bring two assets that I think are very important for completing this task-completing this job, one of them is my vision of what good governing is and the other one is my personal integrity," said Dr. Mark Neumann.

The winner between Kind and Neumann will face one of two Republicans - Jessi Ebben of Eau Claire or Derrick Van Orden of Hager City.

The partisan primary is Tuesday with the general election November 3rd.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 46 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Drive-By Car Parade in Altoona

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Drive-By Car Parade in Altoona

News

Drive-thru Graduation Ceremonies

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Drive-thru Graduation Ceremonies

Latest News

News

HSHS to Reduce Staff by 10%

Updated: 54 minutes ago
HSHS to Reduce Staff by 10%

News

Eau Claire North and Memorial High Schools hold drive-thru graduation ceremonies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Both schools held a virtual graduation at the end of May, but that didn't cut it for the staff at North and Memorial.

Sportscene

Bucks clinch top seed in East with 130-116 win over Heat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Heat led by as many as 23 points in a first half.

News

Drive-by car show for Grace Lutheran Communities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Thursday at Prairie Pointe and River Pines Long Term Care Facility some residents saw cars that they grew up driving.

News

90th Birthday Celebrated with Line Dancing Party

Updated: 4 hours ago
90th Birthday Celebrated with Line Dancing Party

News

UWL Offers Curbside Tours for Incoming Students

Updated: 4 hours ago
UWL Offers Curbside Tours for Incoming Students