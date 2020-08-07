Democratic candidates for WI’s 3rd Congressional District debate

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The two Democratic candidates for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District squared off Thursday in a debate.

Wisconsin Public Radio hosted Incumbent Congressman Ron Kind and Doctor Mark Neumann.

Among the topics discussed was what each would bring to the seat held by Rep. Kind since 1997.

"I've been ranked as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress, one of the most effective legislators, we need more of that leadership, in Washington, in Madison, back home to the backstreets of America to unite this country," said Rep. Ron Kind.

"I bring two assets that I think are very important for completing this task-completing this job, one of them is my vision of what good governing is and the other one is my personal integrity," said Dr. Mark Neumann.

The winner between Kind and Neumann will face one of two Republicans - Jessi Ebben of Eau Claire or Derrick Van Orden of Hager City.

The partisan primary is Tuesday with the general election November 3rd.

