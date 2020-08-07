Eau Claire North and Memorial High Schools hold drive-thru graduation ceremonies

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 2020 seniors at Eau Claire North and Memorial High Schools closed their high school careers with a drive-thru diploma ceremony.

Both schools held a virtual graduation at the end of May, but that didn't cut it for the staff at North and Memorial.

Thursday night students got their diplomas, a chance to wear their cap and gowns, and received their final send-off from high school.

A moment years in the making for many students.

At Eau Claire North, students and their families were able to drive up to the high school and receive their diplomas as well as a lawn sign.

Students were encouraged to wear their cap and gowns, they got their names called, and walked across the stage.

At Memorial High School, students and their families received their diplomas followed by a cheering section of staff.

Students were also able to win some prizes that were supposed to be given away at the graduation party.

For staff at both high schools, Thursday was for the students as well as for them.

“It’s an accomplishment to graduate high school you know to finish that schooling and to be able to celebrate that is really important. And to be able to give them an opportunity to do that with their family and take some pictures and things like that and hopefully get a little bit of celebration,” said Eau Claire North Health Teacher Jordan Fish.

“So you build connections with students as they move through your school and we’ve had these kiddos with us for the better part of four years and then the end was so sudden and there was a lot of grief and mourning amongst our staff too. So it’s an important social, emotional thing for our staff to be able to honor our students in a way that feels proper and right,” added Memorial High School Principal David Oldenburg.

The last day of school for seniors in the building at both schools was all the way back in mid-March.

While there’s not an official total of the number of cars that attended the drive-thru ceremonies, both parking lots had long lines at the beginning of the night.

