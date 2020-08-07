Advertisement

La Crosse Public Education Foundation creates equity and diversity grants

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

One school district will be able to focus on diversity and equity in the classroom thanks to new funding.

The La Crosse Public Education Foundation (LPEF) created $30,000 in grants to fund projects focusing on inclusion, equity, and diversity in La Crosse public schools.

Mayo Clinic Health System and the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration are partnering with the foundation to provide the funding.

$54,000 was provided in the past for similar projects, including new books for students.

“It’s important to provide an opportunity for students to see people like themselves in the literature that they’re reading,” said David Stoeffler, LPEF executive director. “We’ve also supported bringing in speakers.”

“It’s particularly important for us to support equity and inclusion because we know that when people don’t have the same opportunities that often they have health disparities,” said Teri Wildt, Mayo Clinic director of community engagement. “They have health issues that other people don’t have because they have greater resources.”

La Crosse Public Education Foundation and Mayo Clinic say the timing for grants is relevant following the social justice movement occurring throughout the country.

The deadline to apply for the grants is September 15 as the foundation wants to get the funding into schools this fall.

