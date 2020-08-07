Advertisement

New Milwaukee police chief shouldn’t use harsh tactics

(WTVG)
By AP
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The American Civil Liberties Union is warning the Milwaukee Police Department that its new chief shouldn’t use harsh tactics against protesters.

The city’s Fire and Police Commission demoted Police Chief Alfonso Morales to captain on Thursday after criticizing how he has handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown and his decision to use tear gas and pepper spray against George Floyd protesters earlier this summer.

The commission named Assistant Chief Michael Brunson, who is Black, acting chief. Brunson issued a short statement saying he looks forward to serving in his new role.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire County health officials confirm 22 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day total

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department says there have been 22 new COVID-19 cases since Thrursday.

News

Chippewa County COVID-19 update

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
There are 225 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County, an increase of five since yesterday and a total of four are active cases.

News

Wisconsin COVID-19 update for August 7th

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
As of August 7th, a total of 58,768 people have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the state of Wisconsin, which is an increase of 989 since yesterday.

News

State Patrol August Law of the Month focuses on speeding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The State Patrol Law of the Month for August is speeding to highlight Wisconsin speed related crashes, injuries, and deaths. In 2019, there were 21,813 speed-related crashes in the state that resulted in 8,398 injuries and 163 deaths.

Latest News

News

Possible COVID exposure at Eau Claire bar

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

National Politics

No stimulus checks, unemployment boost? Last-ditch virus aid talks as Trump team back to Capitol

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

News

3 DNC workers test positive for COVID-19 after screening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers say three workers hired to help set up the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

All 13 polling places in La Crosse open for August 11 election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The City Clerk of La Crosse announced that all regular 13 polling places will be open for the August 11 election.

News

Winona County warns residents of potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Winona County Health and Human Services is warning residents of potential COVID-19 exposure at seven different locations and times.

News

SkyWarn 13 Friday Weather (8/7/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Friday Weather (8/7/20)