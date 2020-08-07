Advertisement

Over 220,000 Wisconsin households receive additional FoodShare benefits for July and August

Benefits will be available August 9 and August 23
(NBC15)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 220,000 Wisconsin households will receive additional Foodshare benefits for July and August. The benefits enables the Wisconsin Department of Health Services help Wisconsin families with the costs of food.

“The pandemic continues to affect all Wisconsinites, but especially those whose income has been negatively impacted,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health Services. “The ability for eligible households to access additional FoodShare benefits provides an important lifeline, and helps meet one of our most basic human needs.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

