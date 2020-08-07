Possible COVID exposure at Eau Claire bar

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Health officials say a possible exposure is at Sports Page Bar, Aug. 1, from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Aug. 2, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

If you were present at the potential exposure time and are having symptoms, you are asked to contact your health care provider.

