Radio station holds parking lot picnic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Even though a lot of events were canceled, some community members were still able to get a taste of fair foods

A local radio station held a parking lot picnic which features local food trucks while also featuring a non profit.

The picnic's are held in WWIB/WOGO's yard which allowed for plenty of room to spread out where people could bring a lawn chair to socially distance and also play cornhole and food trucks were even available.

WWIB/WOGO Sales Manager and Promotions Director Caleb Svendsen says, “So many families have told us it’s just nice to have somewhere to go-to have an event, even a smaller one, something to do so we’re just so glad to be able to do this.”

Friday’s non profit was Bob’s House for Dogs and all free will donations and tips that were made from the food trucks go straight to the non profit.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.