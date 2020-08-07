Sunflowers in full bloom at Babbette’s Seeds of Hope

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A sunflower field planted in honor of wife and mother, Babbette, will once again be able to view in the Chippewa Valley. Babbette lost her battle with cancer in 2014 and each year since her family has kept her memory alive through the sunflowers.

The summer tradition will not be the same this year because there will not be a maze or other events, but the fields will still be open to safely snap some photos. Any visitors are welcome during daylight hours.

Field #1 is blooming now and is located at S5875 Fuller Rd, South of Hwy 85, Eau Claire, WI. Field #2 will be blooming starting August 15 and is located at W5725 State Rd. 85 Eau Claire, WI.

To benefit families dealing with illness, Babbette's Seeds of Hope will donate a portion of the proceeds from our products to hospitals, research, and patient advocacy.

