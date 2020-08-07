Advertisement

Winona County warns residents of potential COVID-19 exposure

((Source: MGN image))
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINONA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Winona County Health and Human Services is warning residents of potential COVID-19 exposure at seven different locations and times.

The department says health officials have identified an outbreak in Lewiston, MN through contact tracing. Many cases have been traced back to gatherings.

Potential exposure sites include:

Sunday, July 26, 2020, an unorganized game of basketball at “Crossings” (Crossings Center, 170 S Fremont St. Lewiston, MN 55952)

Monday, July 27, 2020, football camp in the morning and basketball camp in the evening at Lewiston Altura High School

Tuesday, July 28, 2020, football camp in the morning and basketball camp in the evening at Lewiston Altura High School

Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 7 on 7′s football at Paul Giel Field in Winona.

Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Lewiston Farmer’s Market. (There is a potentially lower risk of transmission at this event)

Thursday, July 30, 2020 Evening basketball camp at Lewiston-Altura High School.

Thursday, July 30, 2020, an unorganized basketball game at Crossings in the City of Lewiston.

If you were at one of these events during the time listed and have symptoms, you are asked to contact your health care provider.

