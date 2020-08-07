Wisconsin Beef Council-Hawaiian Meatball Kabobs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council prepares a fun alternative to burgers on the grill.

Hawaiian Meatballs are a deliciously sweet and savory combo... and even better on the grill! They combine homemade beef meatballs with fresh pineapple, peppers, and red onion in a sticky pineapple glaze that everyone is sure to love!

Ingredients:

Meatballs

2 pounds extra lean ground beef

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 large eggs

1 Tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Sauce

1 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 Tablespoons cornstarch

Kabobs

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 small red onion

1/2 fresh pineapple

Instruction

Cut the pineapple, bell peppers, and onion into 1 1/2 - 2 inch pieces.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the Ground Beef, breadcrumbs, eggs, soy sauce, and spices. Mix well.

Use your hands to form meatballs, using about 3 Tablespoons of the mixture at a time.

Make the kabobs by alternating meatballs, peppers, onions, and pineapple on wooden or metal skewers.

Brush the grill grates with olive oil to prevent sticking. Grill over medium heat with the lid down for a total of 15 minutes, turning at least once.

While kabobs are grilling, combine the sauce ingredients in a small saucepan and whisk well. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and stir until thickened (about 2 minutes)

Brush sauce generously over kabobs; remove from grill

Serve with remaining sauce for dipping.

