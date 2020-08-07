Advertisement

Wisconsin Beef Council-Hawaiian Meatball Kabobs

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council prepares a fun alternative to burgers on the grill.

Hawaiian Meatballs are a deliciously sweet and savory combo... and even better on the grill! They combine homemade beef meatballs with fresh pineapple, peppers, and red onion in a sticky pineapple glaze that everyone is sure to love!

Ingredients:

Meatballs

2 pounds extra lean ground beef

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 large eggs

1 Tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Sauce

1 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 Tablespoons cornstarch

Kabobs

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 small red onion

1/2 fresh pineapple

Instruction

Cut the pineapple, bell peppers, and onion into 1 1/2 - 2 inch pieces.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the Ground Beef, breadcrumbs, eggs, soy sauce, and spices. Mix well.

Use your hands to form meatballs, using about 3 Tablespoons of the mixture at a time.

Make the kabobs by alternating meatballs, peppers, onions, and pineapple on wooden or metal skewers.

Brush the grill grates with olive oil to prevent sticking. Grill over medium heat with the lid down for a total of 15 minutes, turning at least once.

While kabobs are grilling, combine the sauce ingredients in a small saucepan and whisk well. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and stir until thickened (about 2 minutes)

Brush sauce generously over kabobs; remove from grill

Serve with remaining sauce for dipping.

Wisconsin Beef Council "As Seen on TV" recipes

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community First

Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Recipe

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association shares recipe for Potato Succotash

Community First

Harvest of the Month-Cucumbers

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Ruth Chipps shares a recipe for Harvest of the Month-cucumbers

Community First

Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Recipe

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Recipe for Potato Pizza Packets

Community First

Chippewa Valley Free Clinic in need of volunteers

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
|
By Carly Swisher
The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic in Eau Claire is looking for more volunteers to help keep the clinic up and running. Clinic staff say they rely on their volunteers and right now with COVID-19, they are needed more than ever.

Latest News

Community First

Storm cleanup underway in Augusta

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Carly Swisher
On Tuesday strong winds and heavy rainfall caused some flooding, power outages and other damages in Augusta. People from the community say they experienced first hand, the mark the storm left.

News

UW-Eau Claire students express concern over returning to school

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
|
By Carly Swisher
Some UW-System schools will return to in-person classes in the fall despite COVID-19, but all students and faculty will be required to wear face masks within campus buildings.

Community First

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin celebrates National Ice Cream Month

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Recipe for National Ice Cream Month from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Community First

ECCT takes summer production outdoors

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
|
By Carly Swisher
Despite COVID-19 getting in the way of daily life, one local theater production is still finding a way to perform. The show is still going on for the Eau Claire Children's Theater's production of "Newsies."

Community First

Summer Stone Fruit Crisp

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Summer Stone Fruit Crisp recipe from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

News

WATCH: Fawns frolic in Ladysmith puddle

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
People aren't the only ones trying to stay cool this week!