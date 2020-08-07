Wisconsin COVID-19 update for August 7th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As of August 7th, a total of 58,768 people have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the state of Wisconsin, which is an increase of 989 since yesterday.

A total of 974,948 have tested negative for the virus, an increase of 13,097 since yesterday.

4,930 people have been hospitalized throughout the state, which is 49 more than yesterday and there are now 990 deaths, an increase of 12 from yesterday.

