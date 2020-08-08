Advertisement

Authorities: Kenosha police officer shot; suspect sought

(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Authorities say a Kenosha police officer was shot early Saturday while investigating a possible illegal entry into a car.

The Kenosha Police Department said in a statement the 30-year-old officer was transported to a hospital, and his injury is not believed to be life-threatening. He has been with the department for two years.

Police say the suspect shot the officer and that the officer returned fire. It is unknown whether the suspect was injured, and the person is still at large.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Portland protests persist as some bring flashes of violence

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues.

News

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.

News

One hurt in motorcycle crash in Eau Claire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
One person is hurt after a motorcycle accident in Eau Claire Saturday morning.

News

Onalaska man sentenced to 69 months after shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
Curtis Green, 39, from Onalaska was sentenced on Friday to 57 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon, and another 12 months for revocation of his federal supervised release.

Latest News

News

Remains of 9 killed in California Marine sinking recovered

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The military has recovered the bodies of nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast.

Sportscene

Packers’ pass-rushing Smiths eager to expand their games

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Social distancing protocols will prevent Green Bay Packers outside linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith from having the side-by-side joint locker-room interviews that followed so many of their games last season.

Sportscene

Bauer strikes out 12 as Reds defeat Brewers 8-3

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Trevor Bauer had another stellar outing and Matt Davidson and Nick Castellanos homered to lead the Cincinnati Reds past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 13 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

G-E-T Class of 2020 Honored with Parade

Updated: 13 hours ago
G-E-T Class of 2020 Honored with Parade

News

Single-Vehicle Crash in Trempealeau County

Updated: 13 hours ago
Single-Vehicle Crash in Trempealeau County