Bauer strikes out 12 as Reds defeat Brewers 8-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Trevor Bauer had another stellar outing and Matt Davidson and Nick Castellanos homered to lead the Cincinnati Reds past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3.

Bauer allowed three hits and one run in six innings while striking out 12. It’s his second straight strong performance after tossing a two-hit shutout over seven innings Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader at Detroit.

AP-WF-08-08-20 0326GMT

