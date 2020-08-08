Bauer strikes out 12 as Reds defeat Brewers 8-3
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Trevor Bauer had another stellar outing and Matt Davidson and Nick Castellanos homered to lead the Cincinnati Reds past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3.
Bauer allowed three hits and one run in six innings while striking out 12. It’s his second straight strong performance after tossing a two-hit shutout over seven innings Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader at Detroit.
