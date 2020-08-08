G-E-T Class of 2020 honored with a parade

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many school districts are spending time planning for the upcoming school year while a few are still trying to salute those students who recently graduated.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School honored its class of 2020 with a parade through each of the three communities.

The district's official graduation ceremony is planned for August 8th with social distancing measures in place and limited attendance.

Tonight's parade served as a chance for community members and family members to support their graduates.

Parent, Shannon Burns said, "We have three different sets of fire and first responders that are going to take them for each of their respective towns and it just gives all three communities a chance to support all of the kids."

Tomorrow’s formal graduation ceremony is scheduled to start at 11 A.M. at the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau football field.

