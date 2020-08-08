Advertisement

Lorenzo Soria, president of Golden Globes group, dies at 68

Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.
Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L’Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.

Soria died peacefully at his Los Angeles home, the association said in a statement, lauding his “generosity, passion” and sense of humor.

“He was deeply committed to the movie industry’s power to heal the world and shine a spotlight on injustice,” said the group that awards the annual Golden Globes for excellence in TV and movies.

The Argentinian-born Soria grew up and worked in Italy for L'Espresso before becoming a Los Angeles resident in 1982. Continuing to write for the weekly and for the daily La Stampa, he covered a wide variety of topics including politics and technology.

But his real love was interviewing “Hollywood talent and reporting about trends and changes in the film and television industry,” the organization said.

A member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1989, he was in the administration for more than 25 years. After serving twice before as president, his current tenure began in 2019.

A memorial is planned but details weren’t immediately available, said the group, which cited an unidentified Soria family member in its announcement of his death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SportScene 13

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sportscene

Packers’ pass-rushing Smiths eager to expand their games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Social distancing protocols will prevent Green Bay Packers outside linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith from having the side-by-side joint locker-room interviews that followed so many of their games last season.

Sportscene

Bauer strikes out 12 as Reds defeat Brewers 8-3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Trevor Bauer had another stellar outing and Matt Davidson and Nick Castellanos homered to lead the Cincinnati Reds past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3.

National

Plane skids off runway in India; 17 killed, including pilots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, confirmed the accident and said the plane broke into two pieces.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 1 hour ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Latest News

News

G-E-T Class of 2020 Honored with Parade

Updated: 1 hour ago
G-E-T Class of 2020 Honored with Parade

News

Single-Vehicle Crash in Trempealeau County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Single-Vehicle Crash in Trempealeau County

News

Marsy's Law Gives Victims a Voice

Updated: 1 hours ago
Marsy's Law Gives Victims a Voice

News

Multiple people taken to hospital following Trempealeau County crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
This happened after six o'clock on State Highway 93, near the intersection with German Coulee Lane between Arcadia and Centerville.

News

G-E-T Class of 2020 honored with a parade

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School honored its class of 2020 with a parade through each of the three communities.