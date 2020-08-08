Advertisement

Multiple people taken to hospital following Trempealeau County crash

This happened after six o'clock on State Highway 93, near the intersection with German Coulee Lane between Arcadia and Centerville.
This happened after six o'clock on State Highway 93, near the intersection with German Coulee Lane between Arcadia and Centerville.(WEAU 13 News)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in southern Trempealeau County Friday night.

This happened after six o'clock on State Highway 93, near the intersection with German Coulee Lane between Arcadia and Centerville.

Our crew on the scene noted at least two people were taken away by medical personnel, one by helicopter and one by ambulance.

No other information about the crash is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Marsy’s Law makes an impact by giving crime victims a voice

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
1.1 million Wisconsinites cast votes in April in favor of Marsy's Law according to Marsy's Law for Wisconsin. Since taking effect in May, one local organization says it's already seeing the impact.

Homepage

Annual consignment sale adds safety measures for shoppers

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
This year's sale is being held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, Thursday through Sunday.

News

Lake Holcombe couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
They were each supposed to be dating someone else on a double date in 1948.

News

Spotlight on safety for upcoming partisan primary

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Even with many voters choosing to mail in ballots, the city is still working to ensure casting a ballot in-person next Tuesday will be a safe process.

Latest News

Homepage

Downtown building project moves on to city council

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT
|
By Jesse Horne
The proposal calls for a five-story building with apartments and commercial space.

Homepage

Crews battle house fire in Eau Claire

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:37 AM CDT
Crews battled a house fire in downtown Eau Claire late Sunday night.

Homepage

New building in Railroad City parking lot may take out local business patios

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The fate of the patios and the railroad city parking lot falls first, into the hands of the city plan commission Monday night, and if passed, will continue on to city council on August 10th.

Homepage

Sofas for Service helps a veteran who formerly lived in a cave near the Eau Claire River

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Sofas for Service is a nonprofit organization that has helped over 175 veterans.

Homepage

Eau Claire woman receives mystery package with seeds

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Those investigating the seeds ask people who receive them to use caution.

News

30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
After being signed into law 30 years ago, the Americans with Disabilities Act has had a major impact on people in our area.