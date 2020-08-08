Multiple people taken to hospital following Trempealeau County crash

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in southern Trempealeau County Friday night.

This happened after six o'clock on State Highway 93, near the intersection with German Coulee Lane between Arcadia and Centerville.

Our crew on the scene noted at least two people were taken away by medical personnel, one by helicopter and one by ambulance.

No other information about the crash is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.