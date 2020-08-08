Onalaska man sentenced to 69 months after shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - According to Scott Blader, a US Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Curtis Green, 39, from Onalaska, was sentenced on Friday to 57 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon, and another 12 months for revocation of his federal supervised release. After he is released, he will be supervised for two years.

The investigation started after a shooting in West Salem, on October 26, 2019. Green was a suspect, and officers searched his house, where they found a firearm and ammunition, the same that was used in the shooting. At this time, Green was on supervised release after being convicted for the theft of 38 firearms from a firearms dealer.

Green is facing state charges for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

