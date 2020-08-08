One hurt in motorcycle crash in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a motorcycle accident in Eau Claire Saturday morning.

Eau Claire Fire Department was called to the 600 block of Germania Street around 12:45am, and found a motorcyclist down an embankment. They worked to remove the person, who was then taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The Eau Claire Police Department is investigating this incident.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.