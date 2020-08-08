Packers’ pass-rushing Smiths eager to expand their games

AP Sports Writer= Social distancing protocols will prevent Green Bay Packers outside linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith from having the side-by-side joint locker-room interviews that followed so many of their games last season. They’ll have to continue getting together a few times around the opposing quarterback each Sunday instead.

The Smiths aren’t related but showed plenty of chemistry while combining for 25 1/2 sacks in their debut seasons with Green Bay. They’re eager to build on a 2019 season that ended with the Packers one game shy of the Super Bowl.

