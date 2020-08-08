“StoryWalk” brings education and exercise together

Advertisement

While you may not be able to go inside libraries this summer to pick out books like usual, one local library has found a way to bring books outside.
While you may not be able to go inside libraries this summer to pick out books like usual, one local library has found a way to bring books outside.(WEAU)
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Aug. 8, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While you may not be able to go inside libraries this summer to pick out books like usual, one local library has found a way to bring books outside.

On the Old Abe Trail pages of a book are spread along the path. Alisha Green of the L.E. Phillips Library says they were put up to help people slow down and enjoy what is around them.

“The title is “Hurry Up!” and so the pages of that book are spread along the trail,” Green says. “Each page of the book is about our hurried and rushed lives, but then slowing down and taking a look at what is around us, the sights and sounds and smells and that kind of thing.”

The story walk trail starts at the corner of Dewey and Galloway Street and goes east, across the S Bridge and back to Dewey Street.

“The book works really well along this trail as the boy in the story to stopping to smell the flowers. You can look around and also see, you know, what do you hear,” Green says. “Do you hear the bugs chirping, do you hear Bandbury Place humming, the water of the Eau Claire River when you cross the bridge. The book itself works really well in this setting.”

For families, the trail lets them be active together and gives them a chance to teach their kids.

“It’s just nice to be outside and adding literacy component is really great too for the little guys,” says Jessie Crow of Eau Claire. “It’s just nice to spend some time together.”

“Literacy is so important in development and just to keep kids imaginations running,” Green says. “It’s hard for things to be accessible now so we want to make it as accessible as possible in a safe way. We felt this was a pretty good option for us at this time.”

The story walk will wrap up at the end of the month, but Green says the library is looking to make the story walk a year-round part of the trail.

“We are looking at a more permanent set-up where we could change out the stories,” Green says. “We would have stories maybe for different ages and we could do more seasonal stories.”

