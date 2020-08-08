Wisconsin reports 1,165 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 1,165 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. A total of 59,933 people have tested positive for the virus. 11,997 people have tested negative since Friday’s update.

50 additional people have been hospitalized, and 6 more people have died from COVID-19. The state’s death toll is at 996.

82% of cases have recovered, or 49,283.

Eau Claire County is reporting 574 cases total, and 4 deaths.

La Crosse County is reporting 1 death and 896 cases.

Barron County has had 291 cases and 3 deaths as of Saturday.

Dunn County has had 122 cases.

Chippewa County has had 227 cases.

