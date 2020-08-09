Chippewa Valley Century Ride benefits the community

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sunday marked the 34th Annual Leinenkugel’s Chippewa Valley Century Ride, where bicyclists can choose between a 35, 50, 75, or 100 mile bike ride that benefits Chippewa Valley groups. Proceeds of the bike ride go to youth groups, groups that fight homelessness and hunger, and special needs groups. When riders finish, they are treated to a brat feed.

One rider says it took him about 6 hours to do the century ride, and that the weather was perfect.

“Everybody loves that they can actually go out and do a real ride and have support, because it’s hard to do a 100 mile ride unless you have somebody there to support you. And so a lot of riders have been very appreciative of that,” says Mike Buchmann, coordinator of the Century Ride.

The ride pulled in a little less than half of its usual crowd, as many come from out of state. However, they say they are happy to still be able to donate to the community.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.