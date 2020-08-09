Community Transition Center passes 10 years of assisting Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan is celebrating 10 years with the Community Transition Center. The CTC is a partner program with Eau Claire County that provides critical restorative justice services to people in the community.

Before the creation of the CTC, the county looked at its jail population, overcrowding, and recidivism rates and asked how they could service people in the criminal justice system in a more efficient and meaningful way.

Amanda Lonsdorf, CTC program supervisor told WEAU,

“We have adults coming to us who have been affected or are in the criminal justice system in some way and they are coming to us for random drug testing, case management services, or psycho-educational groups”.

The CTC has offered support and services to over 4,000 individuals and has reduced the amount of time people spend in jail by nearly one hundred seventy thousand days.

Tiana Glenna, Eau Claire County Criminal Justice Director said,

“It’s really a needed service for all populations no matter which jurisdiction or which county”.

In addition, Lonsdorf says it’s important for people to keep an open mind about those they work with.

“They are having troubles and they have needs as much as everybody else and to support our community that means supporting everyone in our community and that’s giving people an opportunity and a chance. A lot of our clients struggle with housing and employment and everyday needs”

Part of their program aims to help in these areas as well. While the impacts of the program are hard to measure,

Losdorf says, “With our clients, if we are reducing the amount of times they are in contact with the criminal justice system that is a positive effect for not only them but their children, their families”.

Glenna says even making a difference for one person in the ‘criminal justice cycle’ is a success for them.

