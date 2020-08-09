Advertisement

Community Transition Center passes 10 years of assisting Eau Claire County

CTC
CTC(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan is celebrating 10 years with the Community Transition Center. The CTC is a partner program with Eau Claire County that provides critical restorative justice services to people in the community.

Before the creation of the CTC, the county looked at its jail population, overcrowding, and recidivism rates and asked how they could service people in the criminal justice system in a more efficient and meaningful way.

Amanda Lonsdorf, CTC program supervisor told WEAU,

“We have adults coming to us who have been affected or are in the criminal justice system in some way and they are coming to us for random drug testing, case management services, or psycho-educational groups”.

The CTC has offered support and services to over 4,000 individuals and has reduced the amount of time people spend in jail by nearly one hundred seventy thousand days.

Tiana Glenna, Eau Claire County Criminal Justice Director said,

“It’s really a needed service for all populations no matter which jurisdiction or which county”.

In addition, Lonsdorf says it’s important for people to keep an open mind about those they work with.

“They are having troubles and they have needs as much as everybody else and to support our community that means supporting everyone in our community and that’s giving people an opportunity and a chance. A lot of our clients struggle with housing and employment and everyday needs”

Part of their program aims to help in these areas as well. While the impacts of the program are hard to measure,

Losdorf says, “With our clients, if we are reducing the amount of times they are in contact with the criminal justice system that is a positive effect for not only them but their children, their families”.

Glenna says even making a difference for one person in the ‘criminal justice cycle’ is a success for them.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Marsy’s Law makes an impact by giving crime victims a voice

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
1.1 million Wisconsinites cast votes in April in favor of Marsy's Law according to Marsy's Law for Wisconsin. Since taking effect in May, one local organization says it's already seeing the impact.

Homepage

Annual consignment sale adds safety measures for shoppers

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
This year's sale is being held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, Thursday through Sunday.

News

Lake Holcombe couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
They were each supposed to be dating someone else on a double date in 1948.

News

Spotlight on safety for upcoming partisan primary

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Even with many voters choosing to mail in ballots, the city is still working to ensure casting a ballot in-person next Tuesday will be a safe process.

Latest News

Homepage

Downtown building project moves on to city council

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT
|
By Jesse Horne
The proposal calls for a five-story building with apartments and commercial space.

Homepage

Crews battle house fire in Eau Claire

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:37 AM CDT
Crews battled a house fire in downtown Eau Claire late Sunday night.

Homepage

New building in Railroad City parking lot may take out local business patios

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The fate of the patios and the railroad city parking lot falls first, into the hands of the city plan commission Monday night, and if passed, will continue on to city council on August 10th.

Homepage

Sofas for Service helps a veteran who formerly lived in a cave near the Eau Claire River

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Sofas for Service is a nonprofit organization that has helped over 175 veterans.

Homepage

Eau Claire woman receives mystery package with seeds

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Those investigating the seeds ask people who receive them to use caution.

News

30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
After being signed into law 30 years ago, the Americans with Disabilities Act has had a major impact on people in our area.