DeSclafani, Suarez pace Reds past Brewers, 4-1

(WEAU)
By AP
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Anthony DeSclafani allowed two singles over six scoreless innings and Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Suarez put the Reds up 3-0 in the first with his second homer of the season. The Reds added a run in the seventh. Milwaukee countered with Brock Holt’s sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the season and 100th career save.

