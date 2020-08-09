Advertisement

One dead after Saturday night shooting in Racine

Shooting
Shooting(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Racine Police Department reports one man has died in a Saturday night shooting in Wisconsin.

Police officers responding to a call for a shooting in northern Racine found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Officers have arrested a man suspected in the shooting. Officers have not released the names of the victim or suspect.

