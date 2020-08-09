One dead in officer-involved shooting in St. Croix Falls, woman stabbed

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead after he was shot by an officer during an incident in St. Croix Falls Saturday night.

According to a news release from the St. Croix Falls Police Department officers responded to a 911 call of a woman needing help at the Dalles House Motel.

When officers arrived at the room police say a man, armed with a knife exited and refused several commands to drop the knife. Then, police say the man rushed an officer with the knife leading to an officer shooting at him. According to the release the man died at the scene.

Officers say a woman was found in the room with several stab wounds to her neck and chest. She was flown to a hospital and details of her condition have not been released.

Police have yet to identify the people involved.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating the situation.

