Advertisement

One dead in officer-involved shooting in St. Croix Falls, woman stabbed

A man was shot and killed by an officer after police say he refused to drop a knife in motel incident.
A man is behind bars in Edgecombe County after being charged with attempted murder.
A man is behind bars in Edgecombe County after being charged with attempted murder.(WITN)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead after he was shot by an officer during an incident in St. Croix Falls Saturday night.

According to a news release from the St. Croix Falls Police Department officers responded to a 911 call of a woman needing help at the Dalles House Motel.

When officers arrived at the room police say a man, armed with a knife exited and refused several commands to drop the knife. Then, police say the man rushed an officer with the knife leading to an officer shooting at him. According to the release the man died at the scene.

Officers say a woman was found in the room with several stab wounds to her neck and chest. She was flown to a hospital and details of her condition have not been released.

Police have yet to identify the people involved.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating the situation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina, causes minor damage

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say an earthquake - the strongest in more than 100 years - shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents.

News

Chippewa Valley Century Ride benefits the community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
Sunday marked the 34th Annual Leinenkugel’s Chippewa Valley Century Ride, where bicyclists can choose between a 35, 50, 75, or 100 mile bike ride that benefits Chippewa Valley Groups.

News

World donors demand change before money to rebuild Beirut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SARAH EL DEEB and SYLVIE CORBET
The money to rebuild Lebanon’s shattered capital will come only with the same change demanded by mourning protesters in Beirut, said world leaders and international organizations on Sunday after a global aid teleconference.

News

One dead after Saturday night shooting in Racine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Racine Police Department reports one man has died in a Saturday night shooting in Wisconsin.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin reports 621 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The Department of Health Services in updating Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers for Sunday.

News

Crystal Rogers investigation: FBI searching for drivers in newly released surveillance photos

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dustin Vogt, WAVE
The two photos show several vehicles that were driving or stationed around several investigation points.

News

Ohio governor’s conflicting COVID-19 tests raise backlash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By DAN SEWELL and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
The Ohio governor’s positive, then negative, tests for COVID-19 have provided fuel for skeptics of government pandemic mandates and critics of his often-aggressive policies.

News

US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD and LISA MARIE PANE
The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. reached 5 million Sunday, by far the highest in the world, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

News

One swimmer dead, two hospitalized at McKinley Beach

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Law enforcement has warned that there may be an increase in drownings in Lake Michigan this year.

News

Nagasaki urges nuke ban on 75th anniversary of US atomic bombing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Sunday marked its 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing, with the mayor and dwindling survivors urging world leaders including their own to do more for a nuclear weapons ban.