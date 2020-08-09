Advertisement

One swimmer dead, two hospitalized at McKinley Beach

Drowning
Drowning(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- One person died and two others were hospitalized on Saturday after they became distressed while swimming in Lake Michigan near Milwaukee’s McKinley Beach.

Rescue divers came to the swimmers’ aid after receiving an emergency call that two people were struggling to swim. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports two people were pulled from the water by the rescuers, while a third had already made it to shore.

The incident is the second drowning at McKinley Beach in less than a month. Law enforcement has warned that there may be an increase in drownings in Lake Michigan this year.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD and LISA MARIE PANE
The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. reached 5 million Sunday, by far the highest in the world, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

News

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina; no damage reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say an earthquake - the strongest in more than 100 years - shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents.

News

Officials resign in Lebanon in wake of deadly blast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanon’s information minister resigned on Sunday as the country grapples with the aftermath of the devastating blast that ripped through the capital and raised public anger to new levels.

News

Nagasaki urges nuke ban on 75th anniversary of US atomic bombing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Sunday marked its 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing, with the mayor and dwindling survivors urging world leaders including their own to do more for a nuclear weapons ban.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Good Samaritans save Pa. father, 4 kids after car swept up in floodwaters

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KYW Staff
Five strangers took a backhoe into floodwaters to rescue a father and his four children after their car was swept away.

News

Georgia police under investigation for shooting at car with teens inside during attempted traffic stop

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJXT Staff
Police say an officer opened fire after the 16-year-old behind the wheel drove towards him. Both the driver and his 15-year-old brother were taken into custody at the scene.

News

DeSclafani, Suarez pace Reds past Brewers, 4-1

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By AP
Anthony DeSclafani allowed two singles over six scoreless innings and Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Homepage

Community Transition Center passes 10 years of assisting Eau Claire County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Glenna says even making a difference for one person in the ‘criminal justice cycle' is a success for them.

News

Oregon trooper injured, 24 arrested in Portland protests

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press
More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues.

News

“StoryWalk” brings education and exercise together

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
While you may not be able to go inside libraries this summer to pick out books like usual, one local library has found a way to bring books outside.