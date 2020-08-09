One swimmer dead, two hospitalized at McKinley Beach

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- One person died and two others were hospitalized on Saturday after they became distressed while swimming in Lake Michigan near Milwaukee’s McKinley Beach.

Rescue divers came to the swimmers’ aid after receiving an emergency call that two people were struggling to swim. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports two people were pulled from the water by the rescuers, while a third had already made it to shore.

The incident is the second drowning at McKinley Beach in less than a month. Law enforcement has warned that there may be an increase in drownings in Lake Michigan this year.

