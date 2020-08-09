Wisconsin reports ___ new COVID-19 cases, _ new deaths

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Department of Health Services in updating Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers for Sunday.

Wisconsin has 621 new cases as of Sunday, for a total of 60,554 people testing positive. 6,797 people tested negative since Saturday, for a total of 993,742 negative tests.

20 additional people have been hospitalized, bringing the overall hospitalizations to 5,000. 1 death has been reported in Taylor County, bringing the statewide death toll to 997.

83% of all cases have recovered, or 50,028. The number of active cases in Wisconsin is 9,529.

Eau Claire County has 14 additional cases as of Sunday, for a total of 588. 4 people have died from the virus.

La Crosse County is reporting 12 new cases Sunday, for a total of 908. The death toll there is still at 1.

Chippewa County has had 230 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 3 cases.

Dunn County is reporting 123 cases, 1 new for Sunday.

Barron is reporting 293 cases, and 3 deaths. This is an increase of 2 cases.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.