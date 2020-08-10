EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I nominate for the Sunshine Award, my sister, Andrea Jones, because she is truly an amazing woman! Her life hasn’t always been easy but she still keeps giving and giving and she never asks for anything in return. She will give away anything she has to help someone in need. She takes care of our dad, who had a stroke 15 years ago, on a daily basis and also helps out an elderly couple who has been in her life since she was a little girl. She never complains about being stressed or asks for a break. She does this all with a smile on her face and I am so proud of the person she has become!

Angela Bohl

