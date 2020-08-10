Advertisement

ANDREA JONES

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I nominate for the Sunshine Award, my sister, Andrea Jones, because she is truly an amazing woman!  Her life hasn’t always been easy but she still keeps giving and giving and she never asks for anything in return.  She will give away anything she has to help someone in need.  She takes care of our dad, who had a stroke 15 years ago, on a daily basis and also helps out an elderly couple who has been in her life since she was a little girl.  She never complains about being stressed or asks for a break.  She does this all with a smile on her face and I am so proud of the person she has become!

Angela Bohl

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunshine Award

SHEREE HUFFMAN

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 14, 2020

Sunshine Award

KAYLA BRANTNER

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 14, 2020

Sunshine Award

DESIREE SANDERS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 13, 2020

Sunshine Award

PATTY MALLOY

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 13, 2020

Sunshine Award

DR. ANDREW ENGLE AND STAFF OF MARSHFIELD DENTAL CLINIC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 12, 2020

Latest News

Sunshine Award

LISA PEDERSON

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 12, 2020

Sunshine Award

SIERRA MORIS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 11, 2020

Sunshine Award

IDRIZ & DRITA SABATINI

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 10, 2020

Sunshine Award

THERESA HOUSE

Updated: 11 hours ago
August 10, 2020

Community First

Wisconsin Beef Council-Hawaiian Meatball Kabobs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Wisconsin Beef Council Hawaiian Meatball recipe