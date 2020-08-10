Advertisement

Area non-profits awarded more than $550,000

cash
cash
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three area foundations worked together to award 41 Chippewa Valley non-profits with more than $550,000.

United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Eau Claire Community Foundation and Community Foundation of Chippewa County worked together to award $555,673 to to 41 local nonprofits.

These “Response and Recovery” grants gave $304,250 to five programs that focus on the needs of vulnerable children. $200,700 will go to 18 Eau Claire area organizations that focus on meeting urgent basic needs. $52,723 to 18 organizations that focus on providing flexible resources for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of La Crosse cancels all athletic camps and clinics through December

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The University of La Crosse announced that all athletic camps and clinics through December 31 have been canceled.

News

Law enforcement ask volunteers searching for missing 3-year-old to register

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department is asking that all volunteers that are looking to help search for a missing three-year-old register in Winter, WI.

News

Children’s Wisconsin hosting pop-up event to collect school supplies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Children’s Wisconsin is hosting multiple pop-up events around the state to collect school supplies for those in foster care.

Sportscene

Report: Big Ten to cancel fall football season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
The conference voted 12-2 in favor to end the season.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

Meet the 73rd Alice in Dairyland

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Hello Wisconsin is taking a look all the way back to where it all started on her family farm in Chippewa County.

News

Wisconsin voters request 900K absentee ballots for primary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin elections officials say voters have requested more than 900,000 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s primary, more than seven times what they requested in the last August primary in 2018.

News

Motorcycle driver pronounced dead after crash in Rusk County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a Rusk County crash.

News

SkyWarn 13 Monday Weather (8/10/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Monday Weather (8/10/20)

Hello Wisconsin

Farmers may get deadline extension to pay federal crop insurance fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Scott Schultz joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (8/10/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (8/10/20)