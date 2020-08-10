Area non-profits awarded more than $550,000

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three area foundations worked together to award 41 Chippewa Valley non-profits with more than $550,000.

United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Eau Claire Community Foundation and Community Foundation of Chippewa County worked together to award $555,673 to to 41 local nonprofits.

These “Response and Recovery” grants gave $304,250 to five programs that focus on the needs of vulnerable children. $200,700 will go to 18 Eau Claire area organizations that focus on meeting urgent basic needs. $52,723 to 18 organizations that focus on providing flexible resources for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.