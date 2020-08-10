Brewers rally to beat Reds 9-3 for 1st home win

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Christian Yelich homered, tripled and drew a bases-loaded walk as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 on Sunday for their first home victory.

The Brewers avoided falling to 0-5 at home for the first time since 1970, the franchise’s inaugural season in Milwaukee. The Brewers’ slumping lineup delivered a smashing performance in the late innings. Justin Smoak delivered hits from each side of the plate during a six-run rally in the sixth.

The Brewers poured it on with back-to-back homers from Keston Hiura and Yelich in the seventh.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.