Brewers rally to beat Reds 9-3 for 1st home win

(WEAU)
By AP
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Christian Yelich homered, tripled and drew a bases-loaded walk as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 on Sunday for their first home victory.

The Brewers avoided falling to 0-5 at home for the first time since 1970, the franchise’s inaugural season in Milwaukee. The Brewers’ slumping lineup delivered a smashing performance in the late innings. Justin Smoak delivered hits from each side of the plate during a six-run rally in the sixth.

The Brewers poured it on with back-to-back homers from Keston Hiura and Yelich in the seventh.

