Children’s Wisconsin hosting pop-up event to collect school supplies
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Children’s Wisconsin is hosting multiple pop-up events around the state to collect school supplies for those in foster care.
The pop-up events run 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 12.
Locations include:
Milwaukee Office- 620 S. 76th St, Milwaukee, WI, 53214 (please enter the parking lot at 74th and Main St.)
* Black River Falls Office- W11109 Rogers Rd, Black River Falls, WI 54615
* Eau Claire Office- 2004 Highland Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701
* Fox Valley Office- 325 N. Commercial Street, Neenah, WI 54956
* Madison Office- 1716 Fordem Ave. Madison, WI 53704
Children’s Wisconsin says if you cannot attend the pop-up events, they have a wish list.
