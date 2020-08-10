Children’s Wisconsin hosting pop-up event to collect school supplies

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Children’s Wisconsin is hosting multiple pop-up events around the state to collect school supplies for those in foster care.

The pop-up events run 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 12.

Locations include:

Milwaukee Office- 620 S. 76th St, Milwaukee, WI, 53214 (please enter the parking lot at 74th and Main St.)

* Black River Falls Office- W11109 Rogers Rd, Black River Falls, WI 54615

* Eau Claire Office- 2004 Highland Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701

* Fox Valley Office- 325 N. Commercial Street, Neenah, WI 54956

* Madison Office- 1716 Fordem Ave. Madison, WI 53704

Children’s Wisconsin says if you cannot attend the pop-up events, they have a wish list.

