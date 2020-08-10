Advertisement

DESIREE SANDERS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Desiree Sanders a Sunshine Award.  Desi is a personal care worker that works for Second Hand Springs out of Chippewa Falls.  Desi comes to my home several times a week to help me with the cleaning and personal care that I am not able to do for myself because I have had a difficult time walking and recently have had to have a full hip replacement.  I have had a very difficult time getting around and Desi always makes sure she is there to meet my needs.  Desi is very friendly and loving and takes care of all that needs taking care of in my life.  She has been a big blessing in my life and I am very thankful that she has become part of it.

Lenee Julin

