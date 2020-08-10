DR. ANDREW ENGLE AND STAFF OF MARSHFIELD DENTAL CLINIC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I have nominated Dr. Engle and the Staff of the Marshfield Dental Clinic in Neillsville for going above and beyond. They snuck me in for a quick appointment during this Covid-19 pandemic. However, after they were done with everything and had their tools cleaned, I realized I had another painful tooth issue. Instead of sending me home in pain and rescheduling another appointment, they got everything back out, took the time to again make me comfortable and got back to work. The fact that this was at the end of their already long day shows a lot towards their level of caring and professionalism. I appreciated it and highly recommend them.

Steve Marum

