Advertisement

Epic Systems makes return to in-person work voluntary

COVID-19 (photo - CDC)
COVID-19 (photo - CDC)(CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Epic Systems has told its employees they will not be required to return to in-person work on Monday at the health care records company based in Wisconsin. The company had planned to start a phased approach to bringing employees into work. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the company informed its employees they changing that plan after Public Health Madison and Dane County questioned whether they would comply with guidance on preventing coronavirus infections. Epic employs about 10,000 people, and about 4,200 had already returned last week to its campus located in Verona.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Protesters tried to kill me:’ Wauwatosa Officer Mensah issues statement on incident at his home

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WITI
Police are investigating an incident that happened at the residence of suspended Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.

News

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina, causes minor damage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say an earthquake - the strongest in more than 100 years - shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents.

News

One dead in officer-involved shooting in St. Croix Falls, woman stabbed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
A man was shot by an officer after police say he refused to drop a knife in motel incident.

News

Chippewa Valley Century Ride benefits the community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
Sunday marked the 34th Annual Leinenkugel’s Chippewa Valley Century Ride, where bicyclists can choose between a 35, 50, 75, or 100 mile bike ride that benefits Chippewa Valley Groups.

Latest News

News

World donors demand change before money to rebuild Beirut

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By SARAH EL DEEB and SYLVIE CORBET
The money to rebuild Lebanon’s shattered capital will come only with the same change demanded by mourning protesters in Beirut, said world leaders and international organizations on Sunday after a global aid teleconference.

News

One dead after Saturday night shooting in Racine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Racine Police Department reports one man has died in a Saturday night shooting in Wisconsin.

News

Wisconsin reports 621 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The Department of Health Services in updating Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers for Sunday.

News

Crystal Rogers investigation: FBI searching for drivers in newly released surveillance photos

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dustin Vogt, WAVE
The two photos show several vehicles that were driving or stationed around several investigation points.

News

Ohio governor’s conflicting COVID-19 tests raise backlash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By DAN SEWELL and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
The Ohio governor’s positive, then negative, tests for COVID-19 have provided fuel for skeptics of government pandemic mandates and critics of his often-aggressive policies.

News

US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD and LISA MARIE PANE
The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. reached 5 million Sunday, by far the highest in the world, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.