Farmers may get deadline extension to pay federal crop insurance fees

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Farmers might have extra time to pay premium and administrative fees on federal crop insurance. U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency officials said the agency is authorizing approved insurance providers to extend premium and administrative fee deadlines, defer interest accrual and allow other flexibilities to help farmers, ranchers and insurance providers dealing with issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The action affects premium billing dates between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30, allowing policy holders an extra 60 days to make the premium payments.

The number of Wisconsin honey bee colonies for operations of with more than five colonies was down 3 percent coming into this year when compared with last year’s numbers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported last week that state honey producers maintained 16,000 colonies at the start of the year, while they had 16,500 colonies at the start of 2019. The producers increased their numbers to 26,000 Wisconsin colonies during the first quarter of the year, and to 53,000 through June. The report said state honey producers reported that varroa mites are the number one stressor on their colonies.

Nominations are being sought for the 2021 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award. Nominees must be younger than 40 and earn at least two-thirds of their income through farming. The deadline for filing nomination forms is Sept. 30. Nomination forms are available by contacting state OYF coordinator Cindy Matton of Chippewa County; the contact number is 715-833-9649. The 2021 OYF awards program will be in January at Neenah. The state OYF winner will represent Wisconsin during the 2022 national Outstanding Young Farmers competition.

Here’s a reminder that the application period opens today for the Wisconsin Farm Support Program. The period runs through Aug. 24 for farmers who are eligible for up to $3,500 in support through the coronavirus-aid package. Gov. Tony Evers earlier this year directed to farmers $50 million of federal coronavirus relief sent to the state. Twelve-thousand state farmers received payments in a first round of applications; $8.4 million remained, so another round of applications was directed. Information and applications may be made online through the Wisconsin Department of Revenue or by calling the Department of Revenue.

