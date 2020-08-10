Advertisement

Farmers may get deadline extension to pay federal crop insurance fees

By Amie Winters
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Farmers might have extra time to pay premium and administrative fees on federal crop insurance. U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency officials said the agency is authorizing approved insurance providers to extend premium and administrative fee deadlines, defer interest accrual and allow other flexibilities to help farmers, ranchers and insurance providers dealing with issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The action affects premium billing dates between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30, allowing policy holders an extra 60 days to make the premium payments.

The number of Wisconsin honey bee colonies for operations of with more than five colonies was down 3 percent coming into this year when compared with last year’s numbers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported last week that state honey producers maintained 16,000 colonies at the start of the year, while they had 16,500 colonies at the start of 2019. The producers increased their numbers to 26,000 Wisconsin colonies during the first quarter of the year, and to 53,000 through June. The report said state honey producers reported that varroa mites are the number one stressor on their colonies.

Nominations are being sought for the 2021 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award. Nominees must be younger than 40 and earn at least two-thirds of their income through farming. The deadline for filing nomination forms is Sept. 30. Nomination forms are available by contacting state OYF coordinator Cindy Matton of Chippewa County; the contact number is 715-833-9649. The 2021 OYF awards program will be in January at Neenah. The state OYF winner will represent Wisconsin during the 2022 national Outstanding Young Farmers competition.

Here’s a reminder that the application period opens today for the Wisconsin Farm Support Program. The period runs through Aug. 24 for farmers who are eligible for up to $3,500 in support through the coronavirus-aid package. Gov. Tony Evers earlier this year directed to farmers $50 million of federal coronavirus relief sent to the state. Twelve-thousand state farmers received payments in a first round of applications; $8.4 million remained, so another round of applications was directed. Information and applications may be made online through the Wisconsin Department of Revenue or by calling the Department of Revenue.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Motorcycle driver pronounced dead after crash in Rusk County

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a Rusk County crash.

News

SkyWarn 13 Monday Weather (8/10/20)

Updated: 22 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Monday Weather (8/10/20)

Hello Wisconsin

Meet the 73rd Alice in Dairyland

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Hello Wisconsin is taking a look all the way back to where it all started on her family farm in Chippewa County.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (8/10/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (8/10/20)

Latest News

School's In Session

How to find child care for the upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Child Care Partnership, of Western Dairyland, helps to answer child care questions for families this fall.

News

INTERVIEW: Resources For Families Needing Daycare (8/10/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
INTERVIEW: Resources For Families Needing Daycare (8/10/20)

News

Julia Nunes Named 73rd Alice In Dairyland (8/10/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
Julia Nunes Named 73rd Alice In Dairyland (8/10/20)

News

Get Involved Wisconsin hosts ‘Freedom Rally’ protesting mask mandate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
An estimated 200 attendees filled a closed-off lot at IROW Shredding, Recycling and Document storage Sunday for Get Involved Wisconsin’s ‘Freedom Rally’ event organized to protest Governor Tony Evers’ mask mandate.

News

Report: Big Ten postponing football in fall, hopes to play in spring

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The report comes a day after the conference announced that until further notice, padded practices would not be allowed for football teams in the conference.

News

Pablo Center launches fundraising campaign

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to months of cancellations, leading one local event center to ask for the community’s help.