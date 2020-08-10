Get Involved Wisconsin hosts ‘Freedom Rally’ protesting mask mandate

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - An estimated 200 attendees filled a closed-off lot at IROW Shredding, Recycling and Document storage Sunday for Get Involved Wisconsin’s ‘Freedom Rally’ event organized to protest Governor Tony Evers’ mask mandate.

Cory Tomczyk owns IROW and organized the event along with Get Involved Wisconsin’s executive director Meg Ellefson.

“This is the second one. Second one’s always easier than the first one,” Tomczyk said, referring to a rally hosted at IROW with GIW in April protesting the governor’s ‘Safer at Home’ order. “The reasoning to have it here (IROW) on private property is nothing more than we can control things a lot better. To some extent, we’re fighting the government. By having it on my property, I can do it when I want it and how I want it, and I can control the scenario.”

Tomczyk acknowledged that Sunday’s event had a smaller turnout than organizers had hoped, calling it a success nonetheless because it was taking place with passionate citizens and a solid lineup of speakers.

The speakers included thoracic surgeon Dr. Fernando Riveron, economics professor Yuri Maltsev, co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots Jenny Beth Martin, Wisconsin State Senator Steve Nass and Dr. Simone Gold, founder of America’s Frontline Doctors.

Some may recognize Dr. Gold as one of the doctors in a viral video filmed in Washington, D.C. promoting the drug Hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment for COVID-19. Media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube took the video down saying that it was spreading false information about treatments for COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, has gone on record saying that the drug has not been proven as effective.

Dr. Gold, who was touted as the event’s headline speaker, continued her Hydroxychloroquine rhetoric Sunday, sharing with event attendees the effectiveness of the drug in other countries and calling on government officials to make it available to those who want to use it.

In addition to talking about Hydroxychloroquine, Dr. Gold said wearing a mask is not helpful in fighting COVID-19, a practice the CDC has recommended when in areas where social distancing is not possible.

President Donald Trump has also encouraged Americans to wear masks.

“It’s all about choice,” said Alex Hartinger of Weston. “It really does kind of spark a fire for people who do want to get involved and make sure that our views are being represented because it’s not super popular right now to have a view that goes against mainstream media.”

Tomczyk, too, stressed the importance of having a choice.

“Be respectful of people who want a mask, be respectful of people who don’t,” Tomczyk said. “If it makes people feel comfortable to wear a mask, great, but don’t mandate that. Don’t force that issue.”

All speakers made it a point to reference Wisconsin’s expected significance in the upcoming Presidential Election in November, encouraging attendees to get involved in local races to help make a difference.

