IDRIZ & DRITA SABATINI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Idriz and Drita Sabatini the Sunshine Award. Idriz and Drita run the Altoona Family Restaurant. They do a lot for the whole area. They give donations and help with a lot of fund raising for kids and grownups. I would like them to know that all they do is greatly appreciated. Wisconsin Trapper Association, District 5, would like to thank them for all that they do.

Jim Gordon, WTA, District 5 Director

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.