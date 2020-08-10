Advertisement

IDRIZ & DRITA SABATINI

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Idriz and Drita Sabatini the Sunshine Award.  Idriz and Drita run the Altoona Family Restaurant.  They do a lot for the whole area.  They give donations and help with a lot of fund raising for kids and grownups.  I would like them to know that all they do is greatly appreciated.  Wisconsin Trapper Association, District 5, would like to thank them for all that they do.

Jim Gordon, WTA, District 5 Director

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunshine Award

SHEREE HUFFMAN

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 14, 2020

Sunshine Award

KAYLA BRANTNER

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 14, 2020

Sunshine Award

DESIREE SANDERS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 13, 2020

Sunshine Award

PATTY MALLOY

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 13, 2020

Sunshine Award

DR. ANDREW ENGLE AND STAFF OF MARSHFIELD DENTAL CLINIC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 12, 2020

Latest News

Sunshine Award

LISA PEDERSON

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 12, 2020

Sunshine Award

SIERRA MORIS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 11, 2020

Sunshine Award

ANDREA JONES

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Ann Schumacher
August 11, 2020

Sunshine Award

THERESA HOUSE

Updated: 11 hours ago
August 10, 2020

Community First

Wisconsin Beef Council-Hawaiian Meatball Kabobs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Wisconsin Beef Council Hawaiian Meatball recipe