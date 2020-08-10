Ladysmith company working to protect local communities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the past five months, many companies have had to shift what they do and how they can accomplish their goals with the outbreak of COVID-19.

One manufacturing firm in Rusk County is now offering products to help with the transition, while having to adjust its own production, as well. From grocery stores to gas stations seeing a plastic divider between you and the cashier is becoming more common. Acrylic Designers & Fabricators Inc. in Ladysmith is making some of those shields, something which CEO Dawn Roscoe says wasn’t on their radar several months ago.

“In March there was a call out for just a safety partition and most of our customers were looking for just a divider for face-to-face,” she says. “We switched gears and kind of went that way just to make sure everyone was safe.”

Roscoe says shifting assembly lines to make those shields and dividers hasn't been easy, especially back in March, when one of their customers put in an order for a thousand shields.

“Trying to get all that out into the world is probably the quickest and hardest thing you can do,” she says. “They want them quick, they want them clean, so it’s fast moving.”

Since that order, Roscoe says the demand from companies wanting their own shields has been non-stop.

“Once that was done, we literally blew up with tons of orders for shields. We’ve done a lot in Polk County and St. Croix County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County.”

As the pandemic stretches into the fall, Roscoe says the demand now shifts to the classrooms.

“They want separation for the students if one was sick there are dividers there that they can put them into to make sure everyone is safe around them,” she says.

ADF Inc. sales rep and product designer Joshua Roscoe says they are working to keep everyone safe, for however long as the COVID-19 pandemic will last.

“I don’t really see an end in sight as of right now,” he says. “We’ll just keep doing what we are doing.”

