Law enforcement ask volunteers searching for missing 3-year-old to register

WINTER, Wis. (WEAU, WDIO) - The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department is asking that all volunteers that are looking to help search for a missing three-year-old register in Winter, WI.

Officials say they have an influx of volunteers and would like volunteers to register at the Winter Ball Park at the intersection of Park and Grove.

A search is currently underway near Old 70 Road in Winter.

Price County officials confirmed they have deputies assisting in the search.

This is a developing story, more updates to come as they are available.

