LISA PEDERSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Lisa Pederson.  Lisa is a fellow Cross Fit Gym member in Menomonie who is also a police officer.  She told us via her Facebook page how she helped a small girl, and a fellow community member called her dispatcher to praise her kindness towards the small girl in need.  Lisa has no idea the community member witnessed her actions. 

Kathy Atnip

