I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Lisa Pederson. Lisa is a fellow Cross Fit Gym member in Menomonie who is also a police officer. She told us via her Facebook page how she helped a small girl, and a fellow community member called her dispatcher to praise her kindness towards the small girl in need. Lisa has no idea the community member witnessed her actions.

Kathy Atnip

