Meet the 73rd Alice in Dairyland

Julia Nunes from Chippewa County is the 73rd Alice in Dairyland.
Julia Nunes from Chippewa County is the 73rd Alice in Dairyland.(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TILDEN, Wis. (WEAU) - The newest Alice in Dairyland has officially started in her new role. Julia Nunes graduated from Chippewa Falls high school in 2015 and then went on to the University of Minnesota. She is back in the Badger State for her newest adventure, as the 73rd Alice in Dairyland.

Julia is returning to her roots by taking on her new role as Alice. Hello Wisconsin is taking a look all the way back to where it all started on her family farm in Chippewa County.

Julia Nunes has been around agriculture her whole life. “It’s really in my blood,” she said. Nunes grew up on a dairy farm in Tilden with her parents and three sisters. “We got our own calves and through that we were able to grow our own herd of animals so I love coming back to the farm and seeing the decedents of my cows that I got when I was little,” Nunes added.

A lot has changed since then, but one thing has never has, her love for cows. “They are just like big dogs so they love being pet, they love attention,” Nunes said.

On her family farm, they milk 130 registered Holstein cows through a robotic system. Her new role may take her off the farm, but she's staying in tune with agriculture.

“Alice in Dairyland has been in my sights for a long time,” she said. Julia has always admired former Alice’s and now she holds the title herself. “It’s quite a tremendous honor to be part of this program,” said Julia’s mom, Mandi Nunes.

Her parents couldn’t be happier their daughter is connecting farmers with consumers. “It’s important for that next generation to take advantage of that and tell our story,” said Matt Nunes, Julia’s dad.

She will be sharing stories from farmers all across the state. “It’s an exciting challenge for her; she is able to learn more about Wisconsin agriculture and see different parts of the state where she has never been,” said Mandi Nunes.

As Julia learns more about Wisconsin agriculture, her parents are learning right along with her. “Driving around the state, you think of Wisconsin, at least I do as cows, corn, soybeans and hay and you realize through this process that there is so many other little industries that are involved in agriculture,” Matt Nunes said.

Julia says she is most excited to share with the public about the unique agriculture industries in the state. “People are always going to need food; people are always going to need the things that agriculture produces,” Julia said.

Nunes officially took over the position on July 6 and while it will be a unique year during the pandemic, she is excited to get started. You can follow Alice in Dairyland on social media to follow her adventures over the next year.

Alice in Dairyland Facebook Page
Alice in Dairyland Twitter.

