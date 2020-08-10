Advertisement

Motorcycle driver dies due to injuries in Chippewa County

Chippewa County motorcycle crash
Chippewa County motorcycle crash(Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A motorcycle driver has passed away due to his injuries after hitting a semi truck in Chippewa County.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department says they were notified of a traffic accident on 125th Avenue, east of Highway 124, around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday.

It was reported that Weston Finnessy, 37, was headed east when he hit a trailer/truck that was backing out onto the roadway from a private driveway.

An EMS assessment indicated the Finnessy died because of his injuries but it was determined that speed was a major factor in the incident. A witness told officials the driver was going “well above the posted 55 mph speed limit”.

The victim was not hearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ladysmith company working to protect local communities

Updated: moments ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
For the past five months, many companies have had to shift what they do and how they can accomplish their goals with the outbreak of COVID-19.

News

Day cares prepare for more school age kids, virtual learning

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Carla Rogner
With many area districts planning for virtual learning at least a few days a week, working parents are scrambling to find a place for their children to spend the school day.

News

No injuries reported after refrigerant leak in La Crosse

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
No injuries were reported in La Crosse after a line of a refrigerant tank leaked.

News

UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to have a COVID-19 briefing at 3:30 p.m.

Latest News

News

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers.

News

Area non-profits awarded more than $550,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Three area foundations worked together to award 41 Chippewa Valley non-profits with more than $550,000.

News

University of La Crosse cancels all athletic camps and clinics through December

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The University of La Crosse announced that all athletic camps and clinics through December 31 have been canceled.

News

Law enforcement ask volunteers searching for missing 3-year-old to register

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department is asking that all volunteers that are looking to help search for a missing three-year-old register in Winter, WI.

News

Children’s Wisconsin hosting pop-up event to collect school supplies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Children’s Wisconsin is hosting multiple pop-up events around the state to collect school supplies for those in foster care.

Sportscene

Report: Big Ten to cancel fall football season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
The conference voted 12-2 in favor to end the season.