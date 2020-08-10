Motorcycle driver dies due to injuries in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A motorcycle driver has passed away due to his injuries after hitting a semi truck in Chippewa County.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department says they were notified of a traffic accident on 125th Avenue, east of Highway 124, around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday.
It was reported that Weston Finnessy, 37, was headed east when he hit a trailer/truck that was backing out onto the roadway from a private driveway.
An EMS assessment indicated the Finnessy died because of his injuries but it was determined that speed was a major factor in the incident. A witness told officials the driver was going “well above the posted 55 mph speed limit”.
The victim was not hearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
