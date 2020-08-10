Motorcycle driver pronounced dead after crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a Rusk County crash.

Sheriff Jeffery Wallace says a motorcycle was driving north near the 900 block of Rangeline Road on Aug. 9 around 9:13 p.m. when the vehicle hit a deer. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Officials are not releasing the name of the victim until notification of the family is amde.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.