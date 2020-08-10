Advertisement

Motorcycle driver pronounced dead after crash in Rusk County

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a Rusk County crash.

Sheriff Jeffery Wallace says a motorcycle was driving north near the 900 block of Rangeline Road on Aug. 9 around 9:13 p.m. when the vehicle hit a deer. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Officials are not releasing the name of the victim until notification of the family is amde.

The investigation is ongoing.

