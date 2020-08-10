No injuries reported after refrigerant leak in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No injuries were reported in La Crosse after a line of a refrigerant tank leaked.

La Crosse Fire Department says their department and the Hazardous Materials Team reported to the Trane Plant on East Avenue for reports or leaking refrigerant.

17 personal were on scene and shortly after, the leak was under control.

