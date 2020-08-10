Advertisement

No injuries reported after refrigerant leak in La Crosse

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image) (WLUC)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No injuries were reported in La Crosse after a line of a refrigerant tank leaked.

La Crosse Fire Department says their department and the Hazardous Materials Team reported to the Trane Plant on East Avenue for reports or leaking refrigerant.

17 personal were on scene and shortly after, the leak was under control.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ladysmith company working to protect local communities

Updated: moments ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
For the past five months, many companies have had to shift what they do and how they can accomplish their goals with the outbreak of COVID-19.

News

Day cares prepare for more school age kids, virtual learning

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Carla Rogner
With many area districts planning for virtual learning at least a few days a week, working parents are scrambling to find a place for their children to spend the school day.

News

Motorcycle driver dies due to injuries in Chippewa County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A motorcycle driver has passed away due to his injuries after hitting a semi truck in Chippewa County.

News

UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to have a COVID-19 briefing at 3:30 p.m.

Latest News

News

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers.

News

Area non-profits awarded more than $550,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Three area foundations worked together to award 41 Chippewa Valley non-profits with more than $550,000.

News

University of La Crosse cancels all athletic camps and clinics through December

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The University of La Crosse announced that all athletic camps and clinics through December 31 have been canceled.

News

Law enforcement ask volunteers searching for missing 3-year-old to register

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department is asking that all volunteers that are looking to help search for a missing three-year-old register in Winter, WI.

News

Children’s Wisconsin hosting pop-up event to collect school supplies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Children’s Wisconsin is hosting multiple pop-up events around the state to collect school supplies for those in foster care.

Sportscene

Report: Big Ten to cancel fall football season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
The conference voted 12-2 in favor to end the season.