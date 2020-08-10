Advertisement

PATTY MALLOY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Patty Malloy is my mom, my hero, and an example of how to be a good friend.  She is there whenever someone is in need, no matter how big or small that need might be.  She has done everything from making wedding flowers last minute, picking up someone’s recycling for clean sweep when they can’t do it themselves, to a road trip to help a friend get home from another state.  She is a true friend to all those who know her.

Tracy Fleck

