Removal of Hiawatha statue underway in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - In July, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat called for the removal of a city landmark - the Hiawatha statue in Riverside Park.

Monday was supposed to be the day the statue was removed, but it will stand for one more day.

The $15,000 removal of the Hiawatha statue in La Crosse started Monday morning.

Last month, the Parks and Recreation Board voted to remove the art at Mayor Kabat's request.

"It kind of feels like a funeral down here to me with the statue being taken down. It's been here for sixty years and Anthony Zimmerhakl was a fantastic artist, but at least it's being saved," said artist Steve Kiedrowski.

The statue is being removed in a way that looks to minimize any potential damage.

Hiawatha will no longer be stored on city property, but instead travel to a convenient location south of La Crosse to be on public display later this year.

An anonymous third party and the artist's family will take over ownership with the exact spot announced soon.

Parks and Recreation Director Jay Odegaard understands why some community members are disappointed with the removal,but says it's necessary because of the public nature of Riverside Park.

"The individuals and communities that found the art offensive warranted city officials to take a look at does it belong in the park," said Odegaard.

While crews are chipping away at the concrete base, families say they're also chipping away at their memories.

"Through the years this is what our families have done and when our children have children they bring them down here and now it's gone. And this Indian is not hurting anything," said one community member.

The removal of the statue was put on hold once construction crews discovered they needed some new equipment and the possibility of a different crane. Parks and rec says the removal will continue Tuesday morning.

"It's disappointing to have to kind of put things on hold, but we need to do the right thing. The last thing we want to do is have the statue swing in the wrong direction, said Odegaard.

The statue is being secured overnight and a new cutting torch and potentially stronger crane will be brought in.

As for a replacement piece of art, the city says its holding off due to budget cuts.

