Advertisement

Report: Big Ten postponing football in fall, hopes to play in spring

The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that the Big Ten has decided to postpone football in the fall, with hopes that they can play in the spring instead.

The report says that an official announcement is expected early this week.

The Badgers were scheduled to have their first practice of preseason camp on Monday. The opening game of their season was scheduled for September 4th.

The report comes a day after the conference announced that until further notice, padded practices would not be allowed for football teams in the conference.

To date, the MAC is the only FBS conference to have officially cancelled football in the fall.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sportscene

Brewers rally to beat Reds 9-3 for 1st home win

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By AP
Christian Yelich homered, tripled and drew a bases-loaded walk as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 on Sunday for their first home victory.

SportScene 13

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sportscene

Packers’ pass-rushing Smiths eager to expand their games

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
Social distancing protocols will prevent Green Bay Packers outside linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith from having the side-by-side joint locker-room interviews that followed so many of their games last season.

Sportscene

Bauer strikes out 12 as Reds defeat Brewers 8-3

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
Trevor Bauer had another stellar outing and Matt Davidson and Nick Castellanos homered to lead the Cincinnati Reds past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3.

Sportscene

Pirates rally past Twins 6-5 to end 7-game losing streak

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT
|
Kevin Newman's pinch-hit two-run single with one out in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Latest News

Sportscene

Boeser, Pettersson help Canucks top Wild 3-0 for series lead

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT
|
Brock Boeser and Elias Petterson each had a power-play goal and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his first postseason shutout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0.

Sportscene

Bucks clinch top seed in East with 130-116 win over Heat

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT
|
The Heat led by as many as 23 points in a first half.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

News

Wisconsin football schedule announced

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
The Badgers will open the season Sept. 4th hosting Indiana

Sportscene

Packers QB Rodgers savoring moments, not dwelling on future

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT
|
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to speculate just how much longer he might remain in Green Bay now that the team has drafted his potential successor.

Sportscene

Giannis watches in 2nd half as Nets beat Bucks 119-116

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT
|
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back 3s to put Brooklyn ahead to stay, and the Nets beat Milwaukee 119-116 to keep the Bucks from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.