Report: Big Ten postponing football in fall, hopes to play in spring

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that the Big Ten has decided to postpone football in the fall, with hopes that they can play in the spring instead.

The report says that an official announcement is expected early this week.

The Badgers were scheduled to have their first practice of preseason camp on Monday. The opening game of their season was scheduled for September 4th.

The report comes a day after the conference announced that until further notice, padded practices would not be allowed for football teams in the conference.

To date, the MAC is the only FBS conference to have officially cancelled football in the fall.

