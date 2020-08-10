Report: Big Ten to cancel fall football season

(WEAU) - The Big Ten is canceling the football season for the fall, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The conference voted 12-2 in favor to end the season, a source told the Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning. It was reported that Iowa and Nebraska were the two schools in that voted against the cancellation.

According to Dan's source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play. — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

A formal announcement is expected Tuesday from the Big Ten. A source told the Free Press that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren prefers a spring football season.

Last week, the Big Ten released a conference-only ten game schedule. The Wisconsin Badgers would have opened the season September 4th hosting Indiana.

