Report: Big Ten to cancel fall football season

(NBC15)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT
(WEAU) - The Big Ten is canceling the football season for the fall, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The conference voted 12-2 in favor to end the season, a source told the Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning. It was reported that Iowa and Nebraska were the two schools in that voted against the cancellation.

A formal announcement is expected Tuesday from the Big Ten. A source told the Free Press that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren prefers a spring football season.

Last week, the Big Ten released a conference-only ten game schedule. The Wisconsin Badgers would have opened the season September 4th hosting Indiana.

